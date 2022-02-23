50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SOWELA offering $50 culinary training course for a limited time

SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
SOWELA offers pipeline technician training(kplc)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For a limited time SOWELA Technical Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions is offering a $50 culinary fundamentals training course.

The class begins Monday, March 21, and allows those who complete it to apply it as 9 credit hours going towards a Culinary Arts associate degree program.

Culinary Fundamentals is a three-week program that prepares students to enter the hospitality industry as entry-level cooks. After successful completion of the course, students earn two nationally recognized certifications, including the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute’s (AHLEI) Certified Kitchen Cook and the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe Manager Certification.

In the course, students gain hands-on experience working in an industrial kitchen setting. The culinary class meets Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.sowela.edu/culinary-fundamentals.

The class is held at SOWELA’s Main Campus at 3820 Sen. J. Bennett Johnston Ave., Lake Charles, La 70616.

You can call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu to enroll or learn more.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

LDH: Covid-19 safety for Mardi Gras
LDH issues recommendations for Mardi Gras Covid-19 safety
Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge closed
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 22, 2022
Front stalls over SW Louisiana today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog through late-morning; cold front sneaks in bringing cooler temperatures to some