SOWELA offering $50 culinary training course for a limited time

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For a limited time SOWELA Technical Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions is offering a $50 culinary fundamentals training course.

The class begins Monday, March 21, and allows those who complete it to apply it as 9 credit hours going towards a Culinary Arts associate degree program.

Culinary Fundamentals is a three-week program that prepares students to enter the hospitality industry as entry-level cooks. After successful completion of the course, students earn two nationally recognized certifications, including the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute’s (AHLEI) Certified Kitchen Cook and the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe Manager Certification.

In the course, students gain hands-on experience working in an industrial kitchen setting. The culinary class meets Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.sowela.edu/culinary-fundamentals.

The class is held at SOWELA’s Main Campus at 3820 Sen. J. Bennett Johnston Ave., Lake Charles, La 70616.

You can call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu to enroll or learn more.

