50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Source: Saints promote Nielsen & Richard to co-defensive coordinators

Ryan Nielsen (far left) and Kris Richard (right center) were both promoted to co-defensive...
Ryan Nielsen (far left) and Kris Richard (right center) were both promoted to co-defensive coordinator under Dennis Allen(center) . (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is staying in house for their next defensive coordinators. A league source confirms that Allen will make defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and secondary coach Kris Richard co-defensive coordinators.

“Done deal.” The source told FOX 8 sports.

Nielsen has been instrumental in the development of several past and present Saints defensive linemen like David Onyemata, Trey Hendrickson, and Marcus Davenport.

Richard became one of Allen’s trusted voices last season. He also was defensive coordinator in Seattle with the famed ‘legion of boom’ secondary.

It’s unknown who will call plays on game day, however, Allen suggested that he would likely still be calling plays despite being the head coach.

Bruce Feldman was the first to report Nielsen’s promotion.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

NFL official Carl Johnson (right) shows off a Super Bowl ring in this photo with WAFB anchor...
La. to LA: Louisiana native officiates 3rd Super Bowl
Saints waive kicker Brett Maher.
Saints waive kicker Brett Maher
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner...
After applying for Saints head coaching job, young fan gets surprise from Gayle Benson
Kodi Burns reportedly will join Dennis Allen's staff.
University of Tennessee assistant Kodi Burns to join Saints staff, report says