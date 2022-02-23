National spelling bee champion visits Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Zaila Avant-Garde earned the highest accolade in the Scripps National Spelling Bee last summer. Now, the Louisiana native has all eyes on her again, this time with a library full of young girls listening to her words of encouragement.

“Go for your dreams, whatever it is that you want to be, whether it’s a lacrosse player, a rugby player or a doctor, you can do it” Avant-Garde said.

With full scholarship offers from schools like Harvard, the teen has already taken on her next challenge.

“I’m working on learning Spanish, and I’m also working on learning the piano,” Avant-Garde said.

This is in addition to her Guinness world record basketball skills and award-winning juggling. Avant-Garde is certainly an inspiration for so many.

Avant-Garde answered every question the room had to offer - that is - until asked what her dream job is.

“That’s a question I’ve never been asked before,” Avant-Garde said. “I want to be an NBA head coach, and I want to work with NASA.”

