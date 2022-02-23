50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

National spelling bee champion visits Lake Charles

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Zaila Avant-Garde earned the highest accolade in the Scripps National Spelling Bee last summer. Now, the Louisiana native has all eyes on her again, this time with a library full of young girls listening to her words of encouragement.

“Go for your dreams, whatever it is that you want to be, whether it’s a lacrosse player, a rugby player or a doctor, you can do it” Avant-Garde said.

With full scholarship offers from schools like Harvard, the teen has already taken on her next challenge.

“I’m working on learning Spanish, and I’m also working on learning the piano,” Avant-Garde said.

This is in addition to her Guinness world record basketball skills and award-winning juggling. Avant-Garde is certainly an inspiration for so many.

Avant-Garde answered every question the room had to offer - that is - until asked what her dream job is.

“That’s a question I’ve never been asked before,” Avant-Garde said. “I want to be an NBA head coach, and I want to work with NASA.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

He resigned from office earlier this month, claiming drama with city council made it impossible...
Elton mayor resigns, claiming drama from council members became too much
LDH confirms 3 pediatric deaths from COVID-19
Two months ago this kitchen was all boards and beams as volunteers worked to resurrect the...
VIDEO: From bones to beautiful: A hurricane survivor gets her new house
If you travel away from the crowded streets of the French Quarter, you’ll find a very different...
Mardi Gras traditions in rural Louisiana