Mardi Gras traditions in rural Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You may have caught beads in the French Quarter, but have you ever danced for a chicken in the rural neighborhoods of Louisiana?

LSU English professor and folklorist Carolyn Ware has studied the traditions of the Cajun Country Mardi Gras runs, including everything from begging for chicken and money to the performances that go along with the fun.

If you travel away from the crowded streets of the French Quarter, you’ll find a very different Mardi Gras celebration in the rural areas of Louisiana.

“There’s Cajun Mardi Gras, and there’s also a creole one, is out in the countryside, and it’s very different from the city Mardi Gras,” Ware said.

A tradition that has been living on since the 1800s. Ware is an expert on these Mardi Gras runs through rural Louisiana neighborhoods.

“Then they’ll cut up, as they call it, and act silly so they’ll - they’ll pretend to steal things from the house. You know, from the yard and pickit people and the idea really is to make people laugh,” Ware said.

Part of the fun and games are the costumes and disguises.

“So, they have these tall, European-looking, cone-shaped hats called capuchon and they have screen masks and they have Mardi Gras suits with fringe on them,” Ware said.

Over the years, the runs have adapted and changed, but the soul of the tradition remains.

“One of the things that you’re trying to do is get money or food or drink from the people at the house,” Ware said. “I think the most important thing now, because they don’t really need that stuff, is to make people laugh and to be a good Mardi Gras.”

These Mardi Gras will come up with very creative ideas to get a good laugh.

“Crazy stunts to do. The women like to climb up into trees in the yards and then the male captains are trying to get them down and the women are up there saying, ‘Come get me.’ And so it becomes a performance. It’s kind of like a slapstick performance. And it’s fun, and people laugh at it,” Ware said.

You can find one of these rural celebrations, “Tee Mamou,” in Iota each year.

These Mardi Gras celebrations also take place in areas of Cameron Parish, Acadia Parish and other rural parts of the state.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.