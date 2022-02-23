March 26 Election: What’s on your ballot

Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “School Board”) be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) (an estimated $3,062,716.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years from March 1, 2023, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish of Allen (the “Parish”), all as defined by law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used exclusively, to supplement other revenues available to the School Board for the payment of salaries of teachers in the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish, and for the expenses of operating said schools, such operating expenses to include but not be limited to payment of salaries of other personnel employed by the School Board in addition to teachers?