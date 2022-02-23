March 26 Election: What’s on your ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many voters across Southwest Louisiana will have items on their ballots when they head to the polls on Saturday, March 26.
STATEWIDE
- No races taking place
ALLEN
- PW School Board -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
- Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “School Board”) be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) (an estimated $3,062,716.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years from March 1, 2023, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish of Allen (the “Parish”), all as defined by law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used exclusively, to supplement other revenues available to the School Board for the payment of salaries of teachers in the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish, and for the expenses of operating said schools, such operating expenses to include but not be limited to payment of salaries of other personnel employed by the School Board in addition to teachers?
- School District No. 1 -- 41.87 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
- Shall School District No. 1 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a special tax of forty-one and eighty-seven hundredths (41.87) mills on all the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $115,168.21 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving, furnishing, operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?
- School District No. 4 -- 12.66 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
- Shall School District No. 4 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a special tax of twelve and sixty-six hundredths (12.66) mills on all the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $65,878.20 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving, furnishing, operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?
BEAUREGARD
- Mayor -- City of DeRidder (also takes place in Vernon Parish)
- Misty Clanton (No party)
- Michael D. Harris (D)
- Kelly J. St. Germain (I)
- Chief of Police -- Town of Merryville
- “Tommy” Robberson (R)
- Robert Thompson (D)
- Randal Yawn (R)
- Councilmen at Large -- City of DeRidder (two to be elected; also takes place in Vernon Parish)
- Vincent Labue (I)
- Paula Spikes Piper (D)
- “Danny” Reynolds (R)
- Lydia Reynolds (R)
- Billy R. Spikes (D)
- Councilman -- District 1, City of DeRidder
- Wayne J. Godfrey, Sr. (D)
- Kimaron Haynes Moore (D)
- Councilman -- District 4, City of DeRidder
- Dane Bergeron (R)
- “Randy” Larken (I)
- Councilman -- District 5, City of DeRidder (also takes place in Vernon Parish)
- “MK” Dokwal (R)
- Raymond Henderson (I)
- Keith Hooper (R)
- Aldermen -- Town of Merryville (five to be elected)
- Daniel Campbell (R)
- Sharon Myers (No party)
- Dale T. Reinhardt (No party)
- Alison Page Robberson (R)
- Sara Barnes Sellers (R)
- Darrell Thompson (R)
- Fred Walker (D)
CAMERON
- Johnson Bayou Recreation District -- 8.00 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
- Shall Johnson Bayou Recreation District of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to renew the levy of a tax of eight (8.00) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $1,803,180.60 reasonably expected to be collected per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2023, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District’s recreation facilities within and for said District?
CALCASIEU
- Councilman -- District 2, City of Sulphur
- Michael “Mike” Koonce (R)
- Nicholas Nezat (R)
- Councilman -- District A, City of Lake Charles
- Ronnie Harvey, Jr. (D)
- T.A. Jones (D)
JEFF DAVIS
- District Attorney -- 31st Judicial District Court
- Elliott Cassidy (R)
- Lauren Heinen (R)
- Daniel Sparks (I)
- Town of Lake Arthur Prop. No. 1 of 3 (Recreation) -- 2.84 Mills Renewal - M&TC - 10 Yrs.
- Shall the Town of Lake Arthur, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to continue to levy a two and eighty-four hundredths (2.84) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $29,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities and public parks in the Town?
- Town of Lake Arthur Prop. No. 2 of 3 (Streets) -- 5.51 Mills Renewal - M&TC - 10 Yrs.
- Shall the Town of Lake Arthur, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to continue to levy a five and fifty-one hundredths (5.51) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $56,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of maintenance and upkeep of streets and alleys of the Town?
- Town of Lake Arthur Prop. No. 3 of 3 (Drainage) -- 5.51 Mills Renewal - M&TC - 10 Yrs.
- Shall the Town of Lake Arthur, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to continue to levy a five and fifty-one hundredths (5.51) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $56,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of maintenance and upkeep of the drainage system and drainage ditches in the Town?
VERNON
- Mayor -- City of DeRidder (also takes place in Beauregard Parish)
- Misty Clanton (No party)
- Michael D. Harris (D)
- Kelly J. St. Germain (I)
- Mayor -- City of Leesville
- “Rick” Allen (No party)
- “Lou Lou” Hopkins (D)
- Councilmen at Large -- City of DeRidder (two to be elected; also takes place in Beauregard Parish)
- Vincent Labue (I)
- Paula Spikes Piper (D)
- “Danny” Reynolds (R)
- Lydia Reynolds (R)
- Billy R. Spikes (D)
- Councilman -- District 5, City of DeRidder (also takes place in Beauregard Parish)
- “MK” Dokwal (R)
- Raymond Henderson (I)
- Keith Hooper (R)
- Councilman -- District 1, City of Leesville
- Vicki Chance King (D)
- Chris Robertson (R)
- Councilman -- District 2, City of Leesville
- Willie Mae Kennedy (D)
- Louis W. Smith (D)
- Councilman -- District 4, City of Leesville
- Jessica Herring (No party)
- Delain Perkins Prewitt (R)
