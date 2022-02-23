LDH issues recommendations for Mardi Gras Covid-19 safety

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras festivities have already started but before you head out to your next Mardi Gras ball or parade, keep in mind that we’re still very much in a pandemic.

But there is some good news in that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has reported a downward trend in the number of infections from the latest Omicron surge.

“We’re very thankful that we are in a much better place in terms of Covid-19 transmission than what we were just a few short weeks ago during the height of the omicron Surge.” LDH region 5 medical director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh said.

Statewide, the percentage of positivity has decreased from 14.3% to 9.1%. To keep the momentum of declining numbers, health officials want to remind everyone of some guidelines that can help during Mardi Gras.

“I think for most young healthy people who are vaccinated and who are willing to take some precaution to you know that is certainly reasonable. “ Cavanaugh said. “We do want to enjoy Mardi Gras so I think we just have to be smart about our decision.”

LDH recommends:

Wearing the most protective mask that fits, especially if you are celebrating indoors.

To celebrate outside if possible.

To try and maintain social distancing as transmission does occur in crowded outdoor settings.

To get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible.

“There definitely is still time...booster shots, once they’re taken start to have some benefit as soon as 48 to 72 after that dose is received,” Cavanaugh said.

