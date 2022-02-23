FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cooler tonight, unsettled through the end of the week

Temperatures will fall through the evening with a few showers (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a cloudy and drizzly afternoon across much of Southwest Louisiana and a lot of this has to deal with a cold front that is slowly making its way southward with time. Temperatures have been cooling all afternoon with areas to the north in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s north of I-10 with warmer weather farther south and east. Showers will continue off an on throughout the evening with higher rain chances arriving for Thursday as a secondary system finally sweeps through and clears things out.

Winds remain gusty through the evening thanks to a cold front (KPLC)

For those who have evening plans go ahead and take the rain jacket with you as the mist and drizzle will persist throughout much of the evening with light to moderate showers moving through from time to time. Temperatures on the other hand continue to remain quiet drastic across the region as cooler air rushes in from the north as drier air moves in behind the front. Expect temperatures to be in the middle to upper 50′s for the evening and slowly falling back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for Thursday morning. Unfortunately, the forecast looks to stay the same for Thursday as clouds remain in place with scattered showers pushing through from time to time, but the more widespread rain looks to hold off until late Thursday. Highs will be warm though with many areas in the upper 60′s north of I-10 with lower 70′s farther closer to the stalled out boundary.

Scattered showers with a few heavier downpours arriving for Thursday (KPLC)

Our secondary system will be a bit slow moving so the rain chances will linger into Friday morning before we begin to dry things out for the afternoon. Clouds will linger with strong northerly winds in the forecast so it will feel even colder with highs only reaching the middle 50′s during the afternoon. There are a lot of Mardi Gras events going on starting Friday night and throughout the upcoming weekend. As of now the forecast remains a bit up in the air as rain chances clear for Friday evening and Saturday plans despite the fact we have clouds around with a little sunshine in between. Highs bounce back into the lower 60′s for Saturday so a jacket will be needed if you plan on being outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Rain chances look to increase for Sunday once again as a cold front takes aim for Southwest Louisiana bringing scattered downpours and storms throughout the day.

Cold front arrives for Friday with another one arriving for Sunday (KPLC)

As we begin to move into next week with Fat Tuesday and all the big Mardi Gras plans the weather looks to be perfect with sunshine returning to the forecast with temperatures rebounding into the middle to upper 60′s for Monday and Tuesday. Moving through late week our highs will continue to climb with many areas in the lower to middle 70′s. For now we are stuck in a dreary pattern with clouds and rain in the forecast through the end of the week. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend just make sure to keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer.

Cooler weather moves in over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

