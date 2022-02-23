50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog through late-morning; cold front sneaks in bringing cooler temperatures to some

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dense morning fog will plague a good portion of Southwest Louisiana with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Cameron parishes until 10:00 AM. Farther north, scattered showers along a stalled cold front begins the day for areas of Vernon and Beauregard parishes where temperatures have already dropped into the 50s. Temperatures remain cool through the day for our northern parishes and will ease down out of the 60s and into the upper 50s by late-afternoon for the Lake Area. Make sure to keep a raincoat handy as we see scattered showers around most of the day. The front will remain nearly stationary over the area tomorrow which means a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms again tomorrow, with rain ending by early Friday as temperatures remain cooler through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers today as a front sneaks in; cooler through the day
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy day ahead with a few isolated afternoon showers
.
Wade's Video Forecast: Warm and breezy for the next few days
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - February 20, 2022