FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog through late-morning; cold front sneaks in bringing cooler temperatures to some

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dense morning fog will plague a good portion of Southwest Louisiana with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Cameron parishes until 10:00 AM. Farther north, scattered showers along a stalled cold front begins the day for areas of Vernon and Beauregard parishes where temperatures have already dropped into the 50s. Temperatures remain cool through the day for our northern parishes and will ease down out of the 60s and into the upper 50s by late-afternoon for the Lake Area. Make sure to keep a raincoat handy as we see scattered showers around most of the day. The front will remain nearly stationary over the area tomorrow which means a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms again tomorrow, with rain ending by early Friday as temperatures remain cooler through the upcoming weekend.

