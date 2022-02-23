Elton mayor resigns, claims it has become ‘impossible’ to work with town council members

Elton, LA (KPLC) - It’s the end of an era for former Elton Mayor Roger Laughlin, but it’s not the first time he’s stepped down from the role. He resigned from office earlier this month, claiming drama with the town council made it “impossible” for him to finish his term.

Laughlin and the city clerk stepped down. Laughlin claimed council members have acted unprofessionally. Now, Avella Ackless has stepped in as mayor until the regular election in November.

Laughlin first served as Mayor of Elton in 1998, and after five years he resigned, citing advice from his doctor after experiencing health issues.

However, Laughlin made the decision to run for the office again.

“So, I went back into it, then I seen that the town was having major problems financially,” Laughlin said. “Not so much financially but problems with uncollected water bills and not much action going on - not too much going on.”

He’s once again decided to resign. This time, claiming drama with the city council as a key factor.

In his resignation letter, Laughlin said in part:

“I have desperately tried to continue my term as mayor of the town of Elton, but it has become impossible to work with the current town council. Many of Elton citizens are witnesses to the extended drama, cursing and arguing in the monthly council meetings which is uncalled for. The council constantly disagrees with the advice of the city clerk and myself, and the advice we receive from LMA advisors. I can no longer lead a town with some of the officials being “non-interested” in legality and financial issues of the municipality.”

“We began to have little conflicts within the council meetings and stuff like this,” Laughlin said. “There were things that were done and there were things that they were trying to prevent that was good for the town.”

It’s a decision Laughlin said has weighed on him for the last several months, but he said the way he and the city clerk were treated by the council members became too much.

“They were using some foul languages and making some abrupt remarks like what they did with Mrs. Theresa - ‘Well you can go, It’s time to get rid of you’,” Laughlin said. “I don’t think that’s necessary. I don’t think the ‘F’ word is necessary in a council meeting.”

We reached out to the council, and an a written statement, council member Kesia Lemoine issued the following:

“First, I want to thank the former Mayor for his years of service, and I am sorry he feels the way he does about the Elton town council. I sit alongside of four dedicated council members that have the Town of Elton & the citizens of Elton best interest at heart. There have been times in the past when the council & former mayor were not all in agreement and that’s perfectly normal that is why you don’t have one elected official making all the decisions. The former Mayor mentioned about council focusing on parades, which was a very beautiful Christmas parade that our town needed after all the COVID restrictions. I wish the former Mayor the best with his future endeavors and may God Bless him. As Mayor-Pro tem I look forward to working with appointed Mayor Avella Ackless and council as always we will continue to have the citizens of Elton best interest at heart. In the November elections I Kesia Lemoine will be running for Town of Elton Mayor.”

Laughlin said he wants to spend this time with his family and building his business.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.