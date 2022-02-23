Cowboys come up short in loss to Houston

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite getting eight-plus innings of no-hit baseball from their bullpen, the McNeese Cowboys (2-2) fell to the Houston Cougars (1-3) in a low scoring 3-2 affair. Both teams combined for just six hits on a night where offense was at a premium. The highlight of the night for McNeese was a game-tying two-run home run to left-field by DH Tre’ Obregon III in the third inning.

Key Moments:

The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a 2 RBI single by CF Samuel Tormos.

Tyler Stone entered the game with one out remaining in the first and stuck out Ian McMillan looking.

McNeese had Reid Bourque on second and Antonio Gauthier on first with one out in the second but were unable to cash in.

Tre’ Obregon hit a two-run home run to score Brad Burckel in the third inning to tie the game at two.

In the sixth, Houston was able to capitalize on a pair of walks and an error by McNeese to gain a one-run lead.

Notes:

Pitcher Tyler Stone had an impressive McNeese debut pitching 2.1 innings allowing no hits and striking out six batters of the seven outs.

Stone, Brian Shadrick, Davis Burgin, Christian Vega, and Burrell Jones pitched 8.1 innings of no-hit baseball.

Burgin drew the loss despite permitting an unearned run.

The staff recorded 14 strikeouts on the night.

DH Tre’ Obregon’s HR was his first of the year.

OF Julian Gonzales recorded his first hit of the season, C Andruw Gonzales tailed his second hit of the season in as many games.

Antonio Gauthier and Nate Collins were both hit by a pitch.

