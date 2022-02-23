Cowboys Come Up Short in Loss to Houston
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite getting eight-plus innings of no-hit baseball from their bullpen, the McNeese Cowboys (2-2) fell to the Houston Cougars (1-3) in a low scoring 3-2 affair. Both teams combined for just six hits on a night where offense was at a premium. The highlight of the night for McNeese was a game-tying two-run home run to left-field by DH Tre’ Obregon III in the third inning.
Key Moments:
- The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a 2 RBI single by CF Samuel Tormos.
- Tyler Stone entered the game with one out remaining in the first and stuck out Ian McMillan looking.
- McNeese had Reid Bourque on second and Antonio Gauthier on first with one out in the second but were unable to cash in.
- Tre’ Obregon hit a two-run home run to score Brad Burckel in the third inning to tie the game at two.
- In the sixth, Houston was able to capitalize on a pair of walks and an error by McNeese to gain a one-run lead.
Notes:
- Pitcher Tyler Stone had an impressive McNeese debut pitching 2.1 innings allowing no hits and striking out six batters of the seven outs.
- Stone, Brian Shadrick, Davis Burgin, Christian Vega, and Burrell Jones pitched 8.1 innings of no-hit baseball.
- Burgin drew the loss despite permitting an unearned run.
- The staff recorded 14 strikeouts on the night.
- DH Tre’ Obregon’s HR was his first of the year.
- OF Julian Gonzales recorded his first hit of the season, C Andruw Gonzales tailed his second hit of the season in as many games.
- Antonio Gauthier and Nate Collins were both hit by a pitch.
