50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowboys Come Up Short in Loss to Houston

Cowboys come up short in loss to Houston
Cowboys come up short in loss to Houston(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite getting eight-plus innings of no-hit baseball from their bullpen, the McNeese Cowboys (2-2) fell to the Houston Cougars (1-3) in a low scoring 3-2 affair. Both teams combined for just six hits on a night where offense was at a premium. The highlight of the night for McNeese was a game-tying two-run home run to left-field by DH Tre’ Obregon III in the third inning.

Key Moments:

  • The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a 2 RBI single by CF Samuel Tormos.
  • Tyler Stone entered the game with one out remaining in the first and stuck out Ian McMillan looking.
  • McNeese had Reid Bourque on second and Antonio Gauthier on first with one out in the second but were unable to cash in.
  • Tre’ Obregon hit a two-run home run to score Brad Burckel in the third inning to tie the game at two.
  • In the sixth, Houston was able to capitalize on a pair of walks and an error by McNeese to gain a one-run lead.

Notes:

  • Pitcher Tyler Stone had an impressive McNeese debut pitching 2.1 innings allowing no hits and striking out six batters of the seven outs.
  • Stone, Brian Shadrick, Davis Burgin, Christian Vega, and Burrell Jones pitched 8.1 innings of no-hit baseball.
  • Burgin drew the loss despite permitting an unearned run.
  • The staff recorded 14 strikeouts on the night.
  • DH Tre’ Obregon’s HR was his first of the year.
  • OF Julian Gonzales recorded his first hit of the season, C Andruw Gonzales tailed his second hit of the season in as many games.
  • Antonio Gauthier and Nate Collins were both hit by a pitch.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

St. Louis girls basketball
St. Louis rolls Ben Franklin to reach fourth straight Div. II title game
St. Louis won the 2022 LHSAA Indoor Track championship.
St. Louis three-peats as Div. II state champ at the 2022 LHSAA Indoor Track & Field State Meet
J.J. Redick says Zion Williamson has been a "detached" teammate
Former Pelicans teammate Redick says Zion has been ‘detached’
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner...
After applying for Saints head coaching job, young fan gets surprise from Gayle Benson