Vice sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

Michael E. Vice, 50, of Lake Charles(Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Michael E. Vice, 50, of Lake Charles, has been sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for second-degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

In 2018, Vice and his ex-girlfriend were driving when Vice shot her in the head with a pistol. Vice then called 911 and said that she had accidentally shot herself. When Lake Charles Police Officers arrived on the scene they placed Vice under arrest. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation of the incident revealed that Vice gave multiple versions of the story and the Calcasieu Parish Coroner later confirmed that the muzzle of the firearm had been in direct contact with the victim at the moment of discharge.

Assistant District Attorneys Conrad Huber and Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

