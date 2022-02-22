Two accused of exchanging gunfire twice in Allen Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the exchange of gunfire twice in Allen Parish last week, authorities said.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies first received a report of gunfire on Botley Cemetery Road in the Kinder area, Sheriff Doug Hebert said. While they were responding, they received another 911 call about a current shooting incident on Martin Luther King Drive in Oberlin, Hebert said.

Witnesses told deputies that Jordan Harmon, 20, of Kinder, and James Robinson III, 19, of Oberlin, exchanged fire with each another at both locations, Hebert said.

“Further information revealed a female at the Kinder, La. incident was in fear of her life prior to an exchange of gunfire,” Hebert said.

Harmon and Robinson were booked on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

Hebert asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call 337-639-4353 or Crime Stoppers at 337-389-7001.

