SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 21, 2022.

Isaac Nathaniel Ray Boone, 45, Phoenix, AZ: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000.

Mark Anthony Tarver, 59, Sulphur: Home invasion; property damage under $500 by defacing with graffiti.

Derek Gerard Jackson, 38, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

John Allen Ledet Sr., 58, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop or yield; failure to signal while turning; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Amaya Merlynn Nabers, 22, Lafayette: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyron Mardesi Johnson, 26, Lafayette: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Danielle Marie Sukhanenya, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

Morgan Leigh Richard, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jordan Michael Carlton, 19, Slidell: Trespassing; violations of protective orders.

Ismael Munguia Serrano, 44, Houston, TX: Residential contractor fraud under $5,000.

