St. Louis three-peats as Div. II state champ at the 2022 LHSAA Indoor Track & Field State Meet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana racked up Saturday at the 2022 LHSAA Indoor Track & Field State Meet at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse in Baton Rouge. The area brought home 10 combined individual and relay state championships and a team title.

The St. Louis girls captured back-to-back-to-back state championships behind Kenzie Touchet’s four state titles (two individuals and two relays). In addition, Tia Reder and Ella Segura each brought home individual titles as well.

St. Louis’ 111 team points were the most ever recorded at the state meet dating back to the LHSAA’s public archives in 2005. The Lady Saints became the first Lake Area team since Hamilton Christian to win three Indoor team titles in a row (2013-15).

Only one male Saint took home a state title as Mason Abshire posted a distance of 4.00 meters in the pole vault.

Mason Abshire is the STATE CHAMPION in pole vault!

The LCCP Trailblazers won their first-ever state championship as a school in the indoor meet a season ago and the Blazers followed that up with another state title in the 4x400 meter relays with Joe Ward, Trevonte Citizen, Kevin Thomas and Jarell Joseph representing LCCP on the relay team.

The LCCP Indoor Track and Field Team will finish as State Runner - Up for the 2022 season. Great season for Coach and his team and coaches.

Westlake’s Tristan Goodly also had a monster day with a pair of state championships in the long jump and triple jump events. His triple jump of 14.75 meters also set a new Division II meet record. Goodly’s record broke a 16-year-old mark set by Reggie Haslem of Southern Lab.

Only two local athletes placed at the Division I level with DeRidder’s Cameron Mount finishing her senior season with a top-three placement in the pole vault.

Southwest Louisiana state champion and top-five finishers are listed below.

DIVISION I-

Girls 60 Meter Hurdles:

5. Bridget Trahan (Sulphur) - 9.63 sec

Girls Pole Vault:

3. Cameron Mount (DeRidder) - 3.65m

DIVISION II-

Girls Team Rankings:

1. St. Louis (111 points)

6. LCCP (19 points)

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

1. St. Louis (1:46.00)

1) Gensis Bass, 2) Arden Turner, 3) Shelby Willis, 4) Kenzie Touchet

Girls 1600 Meter Run:

2. Ella Segura (St. Louis) - 5:20.33

Girls 60 Meter Hurdles:

1. Kenzie Touchet (St. Louis) - 8.87 sec

Girls 160 Meter Dash:

5. Jayla Mason (LCCP) - 8.10 sec

Girls 800 Meter Run:

3. Ella Segura (St. Louis) - 2:24.93

Girls 400 Meter Dash:

1. Kenzie Touchet (St. Louis) - 58.75 sec

2. Jayla Mason (LCCP) - 58.90 sec

3. Hannah Boullion (St. Louis) - 1:00.29

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

3. St. Louis (10:21.63)

1) Kendal Touchet, 2) Mollie Maze, 3) Mary-Claire Groves, 4) Elizabeth Buttross

5. Rosepine (10:54.99)

1) Sophia Jeffers, 2) Lexa Thompson, 3) Aubrey Holt, 4) Alicia Kitchens

Girls 60 Meter Dash:

4. Jayla Mason (LCCP) - 8.07 sec

Girls 3200 Meter Run:

1. Ella Segura (St. Louis) - 11:44.54

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1. St. Louis (4:09.17)

1) Shelby Willis, 2) Kenzie Touchet, 3) Hannah Boullion, 4) Ella Segura

3. LCCP (4:15.50)

1) Alaysia Reed, 2) Amari Sambolah, 3) Aika Jackson, 4) Jayla Mason

Girls High Jump:

3. Maci Fontenot (St. Louis) - 1.58 m

Girls Long Jump:

2. Tia Reder (St. Louis) - 5.33 m

Girls Pole Vault:

3. Brycelyn Bujard (Vinton) - 2.80 m

5. Ali Myers (St. Louis) - 2.80 m

Girls Shot Put:

2. Amerie Guillory (St. Louis) - 10.84 m

3. Jaslyn Russell (Oakdale) - 10.63 m

Girls Triple Jump:

1. Tia Reder (St. Louis) - 11.01 m

Boys Team Rankings:

2. LCCP (36 points)

7. Westlake (20 points)

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay:

2. LCCP (1:33.22)

1) Eric Belony, 2) Kevin Thomas, 3) Trevonte Citizen, 4) Jarell Joseph

Boys 400 Meter Dash:

3. Jarell Joseph (LCCP) - 50.41 sec

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay:

3. St. Louis (9:00.63)

1) Deacon Stantz, 2) William Bright, 3) Jonah Austin, 4) Cody Lyons

Boys 60 Meter Dash:

4. Jarell Joseph (LCCP) - 7.10 sec

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay:

1. LCCP (3:33.79)

1) Joe Ward, 2) Trevonte Citizen, 3) Kevin Thomas, 4) Jarell Joseph

Boys Long Jump:

1. Tristan Goodly (Westlake) - 7.04 sec

3. Braylen Walker (LCCP) - 6.58 m

5. Aiden Jones (Oakdale) - 6.54 m

Boys High Jump:

2. Pierre Wade (Oakdale) - 1.87 m

Boys Triple Jump:

1. Tristan Goodly (Westlake) - *14.75 m

*New Division II Meet Record

3. Cade Dauzat (Oakdale) - 13.37 m

Boys Shot Put:

2. Derrick Williams (Hamilton Christian) - 14.45 m

Boys Pole Vault:

1. Mason Abshire (St. Louis) - 4.00 m

