Saints waive kicker Brett Maher

Saints waive kicker Brett Maher.
Saints waive kicker Brett Maher.(Source: Mark Lagrange/WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have waived kicker Brett Maher. The Saints went through several kickers in 2021 following Wil Lutz’s season-ending injury.

Maher took over in week eight and went 16 of 18 on field goals and 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts. His longest field goal make was from 42 yards.

Lutz missed the entire 2021 season with a groin/core injury.

