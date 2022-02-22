Saints waive kicker Brett Maher.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have waived kicker Brett Maher. The Saints went through several kickers in 2021 following Wil Lutz’s season-ending injury.

Maher took over in week eight and went 16 of 18 on field goals and 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts. His longest field goal make was from 42 yards.

Lutz missed the entire 2021 season with a groin/core injury.

