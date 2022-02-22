North Lake Charles residents discuss drainage and housing issues

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many issues are still present in north lake Charles, where tonight a community meeting provided information on topics ranging from housing assistance to drainage.

“If things are not being communicated back and forth to us, we’ll never know exactly what is going on so that’s why we want to have these meetings. We call them kind of like sharing a vision. So, we can all come together and you know come together in one good melting pot to make sure things get accomplished in our area, so once again we cannot be left behind,” District 2 Police Juror Mike Smith said. “We cannot fall further behind so we want to get everybody on board with the same program so we can move forward.”

Smith said it’s important to keep citizens informed as a topic at the meeting for residents of north Lake Charles was presented on drainage. Faith Hooks with the Alliance for Positive Growth SWLA spoke about a study paid for by the organization.

“We hired drones to fly around the city and look at all of our drainage problems,” Hooks said. “That’s a whole tree in a drainage lateral. A whole tree.”

Hooks said the study provided 123 images within the 10 miles that were sampled of the Contraband Bayou.

The study findings have since been turned over to the city and parish.

Another issue presented was on emergency rental assistance for Covid caused troubles.

“Bringing the information to them in a way they can understand what’s going on, what they can do, what can they get help with. Whether it’s rent, whether it’s some of your bills paid. We have assistance that’ll help them real good with that,” District 3 Police Juror Eddie Earl Lewis Jr.

The Parish Housing Authority is still accepting applications for housing assistance based on the pandemic.

And more housing help could be on the way soon for those affected by the hurricanes. Governor John Bel Edwards has submitted an action plan that would allocate nearly $600 million to HUD for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

