Lake Charles mayor explains projects coming to lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For years, we’ve heard talks of a reimagined lakefront, but now, that should soon become a reality. City officials said major projects are in full swing.

The Lake Charles lakefront has sat dormant for years, but what many call an unsightly piece of property could soon reach its full potential.

“I know that many people still are of the philosophy of ‘I will believe it when I see it.’ But I think they should dust off their spectacles because 2022 is going to be a really big year for lakefront development,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “People are going to actually see development on this lakefront.”

Last week, the city announced Lake Area Adventures and Paul’s Ribshack will be opening a joint location on the lakefront. It will be a spot for food, live entertainment, water sports and a pier.

“To have families to be able to come out here and rent paddle boats or rent kayaks and enjoy our waterfront is really a unique experience,” Hunter said.

Neighboring the beach sits the office of Wildlife and Fisheries, which is moving to a new location at Chennault International Airport. Hunter told us that property will be repurposed.

The city previously announced plans for Crying Eagle Brewery and Port Wonder - an educational and entertainment venue. Port Wonder will sit on the north shore between Cypress Alligator Pond and the former Harrah’s parking garage.

“We’re going to erase the stigma of the lakefront here in Lake Charles in the coming months, and the renovation of the parking garage is a major part of that component,” Hunter said.

Mayor Hunter said this is only the start of the waterfront transformation. The parking garage renovations will be the first project to start construction.

