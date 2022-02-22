Former Pelicans teammate Redick says Zion has been ‘detached’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Does Zion Williamson want to be in New Orleans? Does he want to play for the Pelicans anymore?

Only Zion knows for sure but his former Pels teammate JJ Redick doesn’t think so and he said as much this morning on ESPN’s program, First Take.

Redick and Zion played a couple of seasons together, and while he recognized Zion’s ability, saying that no one can do what he does on the basketball court. He also questioned his commitment to the Pelicans as a whole.

Pointing out that failing to do something simple like reaching out to a new teammate, is telling.

Here’s what he had to say:

“This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we are seeing again and again. Look, I was his teammate. I can describe him as a ‘detached’ teammate. That is an accurate statement. This is just... This is basic level of humanity... being a teammate... send a text to a guy when he gets traded to your team. That is just normal behavior. That’s the bare minimum that you have to do. And the Pelicans yesterday sent out an email for season tickets for next year. Guess who wasn’t in the email whose name was not in the email. Zion’s! Like what the heck is going on in New Orleans?’

