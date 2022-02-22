First United Methodist Church reopens after Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

First United Methodist Church on Kirkman Street marked a new beginning yesterday, they have officially opened their doors to Sunday service.

“To me it’s a big step of progress for our church, Rev. Weldon Bares said.”

It was the congregation very first in-person service in over a year and a half in their worship center.

“I’m just absolutely thrilled, I’ve been a member for about 4 years, I sing in the council choir, and I also sing with the praise team this is the most important day in this church for many, many reasons Jacqueline Ellis said.”

Hurricane Laura ripped through Lake Charles around August of 2021, taking out the walls and portions of the roof in the church. There was so much damage, church service was held virtually. The church celebrated the completion of phase one of the rebuilding process and is in the process starting phase two, which is estimated to take a year.

The estimated total cost to fix all the repairs needed was 3-million dollars.

