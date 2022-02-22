50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy for now, changes arrive later this week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a windy day Monday with wind gusts over 20 to 30 mph and it is likely to remain breezy overnight.  Temperatures will remain well above normal for the next several days with highs on Tuesday reaching the mid 70s.  We may see a few showers the next few days, but the better chance will hold off until Thursday when the next cold front approaches our area.  This will bring cooler weather just in time for Mardi Gras weekend!

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

.
Wade's Video Forecast: Warm and breezy for the next few days
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy week ahead with a few showers and storms possible each day
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - February 20, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy week ahead with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms