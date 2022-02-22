First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy for now, changes arrive later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a windy day Monday with wind gusts over 20 to 30 mph and it is likely to remain breezy overnight. Temperatures will remain well above normal for the next several days with highs on Tuesday reaching the mid 70s. We may see a few showers the next few days, but the better chance will hold off until Thursday when the next cold front approaches our area. This will bring cooler weather just in time for Mardi Gras weekend!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

