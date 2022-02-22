FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy day ahead with a few isolated afternoon showers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another warm and windy day is ahead with temperatures starting off around 70 at sunrise. Rain chances stay low but a few isolated afternoon showers will be possible later today. We’ll see similar weather for Wednesday. A cold front moves through Thursday night, sending colder temperatures back to the area. Rain looks to end in plenty of time for the parades later in the day Friday. The weekend looks to remain cooler with limited rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

