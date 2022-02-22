50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Coalition brings hope to those needing home repairs since Hurricane Laura

For Tina and Vernon Deshotel, hope wins the day as months of prayers give way to relief and gratitude.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In LeBleu Settlement Monday morning, it was a red-letter day for a family who wondered if they would ever get back into their home. It’s one of many homes severely damaged by Hurricane Laura.

This weekend will mark 18 months since Hurricane Laura devastated the Lake Charles area, and it’s hard to remain patient for those still waiting to get back into your home.

Yet, for the Deshotel family, hope wins the day and gives way to relief and gratitude.

Those who helped to redo the home came from at least four different agencies, with different roles, but they saw a need and responded.

Doug Goertzen is one of many with Mennonite Disaster Services.

“When I got here, I saw a man with empty eyes. He had lost all hope,” Goertzen said while talking about how he and the homeowner had become close friends.

Monica Broussard came from Southern Mutual Help Association.

“It was long after the hurricane and this place looked like the hurricane had just happened. And people ... they didn’t know where to go, they didn’t know what to do,” Broussard said as she remembered the day she first met the lady of the house.

Braylin Harris with Southwest Louisiana Response said they are doing what they can to accommodate the needs of those who come from out of town to help.

“That’s our goal: any way that we can lay the rails and grease the tracks for national organizations coming in,” Harris said.

Sara Judson with the Community Foundation said they like to say, “We connect people who care with causes that matter.” The foundation helps provide funding for those who do the rebuilding.

In this case, the cause is a family struggling for more than a year to find their way home.

It’s a collaboration, some might say was made in Heaven, that has made all the difference for Vernon and Tina Deshotel.

“I prayed, and I asked God, ‘Please, send us people to help us.’ And he sent all of you! All of you,” Tina said holding back tears. “I can’t begin to tell y’all how much that means so much to us. Because we didn’t know where we were going to go, what we’re going to do.”

Her husband, Vernon Deshotel, was also emotional.

“I thank y’all from the bottom of my heart. May God bless each and every one of y’all,” Vernon said.

And these kinds of collaborations continue in Southwest Louisiana. Officials said those looking for help and those who have help to give should begin by calling 211.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Residents may experience no water to low water pressure, because of this possibility, the city...
Beech Street, East End Avenue in Sulphur to be placed under precautionary boil advisory Tuesday
Tina and Vernon Deshotel were filled with emotion as the home they thought would have to be...
VIDEO: Coalition brings hope to those needing home repairs since Hurricane Laura
NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this image of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 as it...
La. submits proposed $600 million action plan to HUD for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy for now, changes arrive later this week