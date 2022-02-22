Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosts Senior Citizen Fishing Rodeo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Senior Citizen’s Fishing Rodeo on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The event will take place at the CPSO Farm Pond behind the Calcasieu Correctional Center on 5400 E. Broad Street in Lake Charles from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own chairs and fishing gear with only one pole per person. The CPSO will provide help in baiting the lines, removing fish from the hook, if requested, and bait for catching fish.

Refreshments will be provided.

All senior citizens 55 years of age and older in the parish are invited at no charge.

For more information, you can call 491-3737.

