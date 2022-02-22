Beech Street, East End Avenue in Sulphur to be placed under precautionary boil advisory Tuesday
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Beginning Tuesday the City of Sulphur will be repairing a water leak that will affect Beech Street and East End Avenue, according to a press release from the city Monday.
Residents may experience no water to low water pressure, because of this possibility, the city is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for the affected streets, according to the press release.
