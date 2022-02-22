50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Additional $9.2 million in hurricane reimbursements announced

Here’s how you can help Hurricane Laura victims
Aftermath of Hurricane Laura.(tcw-wvue)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An additional $9.2 million in federal reimbursements for hurricane recovery has been announced.

Congressman Clay Higgins made the announcement Tuesday. Funding is sent by the federal government to the State of Louisiana, which then distributes the funds.

  • $5,411,686.13 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.
  • $1,049,389.02 to Cameron Parish for repairs to Water District 10 Tower as a result of Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.
  • $1,716,016.12 to the town of Vinton for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.
  • $1,046,174.97 to the city of Lake Charles for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at 100% federal cost-share.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

The 2021 hurricane season was another above-average year, with 21 named storms, seven...
2021 hurricane season officially comes to a close
This is some of the debris from the demolition of the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur, after it was...
Lawmakers announce municipal reimbursements for hurricane debris pickup
University Subdivision in October 2020, after Hurricane Laura.
Additional $4.5 million in hurricane recovery money available to SW La.
President Biden visited St. John the Baptist Parish on Sept. 3 to survey damage from Hurricane...
One year after Hurricane Laura, Biden commits to sending recovery aid to SWLA