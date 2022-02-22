Additional $9.2 million in hurricane reimbursements announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An additional $9.2 million in federal reimbursements for hurricane recovery has been announced.

Congressman Clay Higgins made the announcement Tuesday. Funding is sent by the federal government to the State of Louisiana, which then distributes the funds.

$5,411,686.13 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.

$1,049,389.02 to Cameron Parish for repairs to Water District 10 Tower as a result of Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.

$1,716,016.12 to the town of Vinton for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.