University of Tennessee assistant Kodi Burns to join Saints staff, report says

Kodi Burns reportedly will join Dennis Allen's staff.
Kodi Burns reportedly will join Dennis Allen's staff.(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints head coach Dennis Allen added another coach to his staff, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. University of Tennessee assistant Kodi Burns will be Allen’s wide receivers coach.

Burns played at Auburn with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and coached there from 2016-2020. He spent last season in Knoxville as the team’s wide receivers coach.

Burns posted on his twitter account:

“I am grateful to Coach Heupel, our players and all of Vols Nation for the incredible experience this past year at Tennessee. We established a strong foundation, set school offensive records and built relationships that will last a lifetime. As I embark on a dream of coaching in the NFL, I can’t wait to see the continued growth of the program under Coach Heupel. Tennessee football is in great hands, and the program’s best days are ahead. Thank you, Vols Nation.”

