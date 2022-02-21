SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 20, 2022.

Christopher Ryan Babcock, 28, Merryville: Theft under $25,000 (2 charges).

Mitchell Crooks Jr., 33, Orange, TX: Property damage under $50,000 (2 charges); theft under $25,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; refusal to I.D.; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

April Shae Ross, 31, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darryl Jerome Taylor Jr., 24, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon; out-of-state detainer.

Austin Kaine Vincent, 23, Sulphur: Assault; trespassing; contempt of court (3 charges).

Mark Allen Pollard Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Janeika Natasha Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Kevin Patrick McFatter, 44, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Lynn Newman, 44, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; theft under $5,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; property damage under $1,000.

James Allen Henry, 41, DeRidder: Thrid offense DWI; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Andre John Denoux Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jason Oda Soileau, 46, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

William Walker Earl, 89, Vinton: Attempted terrorizing.

