Startup at LyondellBasell’s polyethylene plant this week

LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell(LyondellBasell)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A unit at LyondellBasell’s Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene facility is being started this week.

The startup process is expected to last a few days, following planned maintenance activities, according to LyondellBasell officials.

“As part of the startup process, flaring, including a visible flame and possible smoke, rumbling and noticeable noise, is expected to occur intermittently until the process concludes,” Communication Advisor Kara Slaughter said in a news release. “The product being burned in the flare is normal process gases. Directing this gas to the flare for burning enables us to safety handle these materials as we prepare to return the unit to normal operations.

“Additionally, nitrogen is vented to the atmosphere and the venting can result in a loud noise. Venting is a necessary part of our startup process, as it allows for the unit to startup safely. No additional potential community impact is expected.”

Slaughter said informing residents of what they see and hear at the plant is part of LyondellBasell’s effort to “be a good corporate neighbor.”

