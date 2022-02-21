Rogers’ Strong Start & Web Gems Lead to 4-1 Series Win Over Stony Brook

LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese Cowboys (2-1) clinched the opening series of the season with a 4-1 win over Stony Brook (1-2) thanks to a spectacular performance by starting pitcher Grant Rogers in his McNeese debut. Rogers, who did not allow a base runner until the fourth inning, pitched six innings of two-hit ball with eight punchouts. The 6′7 righty struck out five of six batters in his final two innings on the day. The Cowboys used a four-run third inning which featured back-to-back doubles by Peyton Johnson and Kade Morris to take a 4-0 lead. That would be all the Pokes needed as standout defensive plays by RF Antonio Gauthier and co. to go along with an excellent bullpen performance kept the Seawolves at bay.

Key Moments:

After threatening with two runners on in the first two innings, the Pokes were able to capitalize in the third. Sequence: J. Gonzales BB + SB, Obregon HBP, Johnson 2B, Morris 2B - ground-rule, Gauthier reached on an FC and was driven home by Payton Harden.

In the fifth, Rogers struck out his third batter in a row on a nasty change-up which had Brett Paulsen seemingly flying out of his shoes.

SBU’s Idris Carter hit a solo shot to left field, the only run of the day for the Seawolves.

RF Antonio Gauthier made incredible plays in back-to-back innings. In the seventh, he had an incredible diving catch in backup of Burrell Jones. He would follow that with a sprinting catch along the right-field line bases loaded and two outs in the eighth to preserve the lead.

Cameron Foster came into the aforementioned bases-loaded jam and did not allow a base runner in route to a save.

Notes:

Starting pitcher Grant Rogers and relief pitcher Burrell Jones made their first appearances as Cowboys. Jones pitched the seventh & recorded two outs in the eighth inning with three strikeouts.

RP Cameron Foster recorded his second save of the season.

All nine Cowboys in the starting line-up reached base.

Kade Morris went 3-4 today and 6-12 this weekend with a HR and four RBIs.

Payton Harden recorded his first two hits of the season, he had an RBI single in the third.

The pitching staff only allowed seven earned runs in three games.

Julian Gonzales and Reid Bourque each had a stolen base.

Tre’ Obregon III reached base four times, being hit by a pitch three of those times.

Postgame Interviews:

Head Coach Justin Hill, Starting Pitcher Grant Rogers, and Right Fielder Antonio Gauthier

Next Game:

Cowboys will be back in action when they host the Houston Cougars on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 at Joe Miller Ballpark.

