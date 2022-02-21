New substation, distribution circuits to be built in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Monday, Entergy Lousiana announced the construction of a new substation and distribution circuits in parts of Calcasieu Parish.

Entergy said the announcement comes as part of its commitment to increasing the resilience of the electric system and providing customers with reliable power.

The project will cost approximately $24 million and benefit thousands of customers in the Gillis, Moss Bluff and north and east Lake Charles areas, according to Entergy.

Entergy said utility crews expect to complete the project and energize the Goos Ferry substation and new powerlines by sometime this spring, pending any unforeseen circumstances.

Crews will be setting new poles in the ground and putting more than three miles of new wire and other electric equipment in the air as part of the construction of three distribution circuits that will provide electricity from the substation to area homes and businesses, according to Entergy.

The new equipment near Moss Bluff and the surrounding area will support economic growth and help provide reliable power year-round to customers in Calcasieu Parish, in part, by increasing electric capacity and reducing stress on other substations in the Gillis, Goosport and east Lake Charles areas, according to Entergy.

Most of the remaining work related to the Goos Ferry substation project will take place near the intersection of Goos Road, Clyde Delaney Drive and Paul Bellon Road, as well as along Goos Road, Clyde Delaney Drive and You Winn Road to the south and west of the substation site, Entergy said.

“This project will make the local electric system stronger in the face of severe weather and help meet the needs of a growing area,” Entergy Louisiana Customer Service Manager Margaret Harris said. “It’s an investment in Calcasieu Parish and one we’re confident will drive economic development and help keep power flowing to homes and businesses.”

Entergy Louisiana is asking that motorists exercise caution if they encounter a utility crew working beside a roadway.

