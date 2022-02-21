50/50 Thursdays
LSU moves inside the Top 10 in latest AP rankings, highest since 2009

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU has moved into the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2008.
LSU has moved into the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2008.(LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (23-4, 11-3 SEC) have moved inside the Top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 21. LSU jumped three spots from No. 11 to No. 8. It is the first time this season that the Tigers have entered the Top 10 and first since 2009.

The No. 8 ranking for the Tigers is the highest they have been ranked this late in the season since 2007-2008 when they were ranked No. 6 through late February.

On Sunday, Feb. 20 LSU beat No. 17 Florida 66-61, its sixth straight game and fifth win over a ranked opponent this season.

The Tigers currently sit in second place in the Southeastern Conference with two games left to play, including the home finale against Alabama on Thursday, Feb. 24, and a matchup against No. 16 Tennessee on the road to close out the season.

The SEC has four other teams ranked in the Top 25 including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 15 Florida, No. 16 Tennessee, and No. 25 Georgia.

AP Top 25:

  1. South Carolina (25-1)
  2. Stanford (23-3)
  3. Louisville (23-3)
  4. North Carolina State (25-3)
  5. Baylor (21-5)
  6. Michigan (21-4)
  7. Connecticut (19-5)
  8. LSU (23-4)
  9. Iowa State (22-4)
  10. Indiana (19-5)
  11. Texas (19-6)
  12. Arizona (19-5)
  13. Maryland (20-7)
  14. Notre Dame (20-6)
  15. Florida (20-7)
  16. Tennessee (21-6)
  17. Ohio State (20-5)
  18. North Carolina (21-5)
  19. BYU (23-2)
  20. Oklahoma (20-6)
  21. Iowa (17-7)
  22. Georgia Tech (19-8)
  23. Virginia Tech (20-7)
  24. Florida Gulf Coast (24-2)
  25. Georgia (18-8)

