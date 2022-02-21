LHSAA releases 2022 boys basketball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2022 boys’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The non-select championships will be held March 7-12 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The select brackets will wrap up Feb. 28-Mar. 5 in Lafayette at the Cajundome.

Southwest Louisiana has three top-five seeds in this year’s bracket in Iowa, Lacassine and Hamilton Christian. In addition, St. Louis, Oakdale, Elton, Grand Lake, Fairview and Evans all earned top-10 seeds.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(20) Sulphur at (13) Barbe -

(29) Sam Houston at (4) New Iberia - 2/25, 6:30 PM

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(20) Rayne at (13) Washington-Marion - 2/25, 6:00 PM

(23) LaGrange at (10) Ellender -

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(28) Sci Academy at (5) Iowa -

(21) LCCP at (12) Lutcher -

(22) Caldwell at (11) Westlake -

(18) Jennings at (15) Richwood -

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(24) Welsh at (9) Jonesboro-Hodge -

(25) Lake Arthur at (8) Oakdale -

(30) Vinton at (3) Rayville -

(31) Pickering at (2) Port Allen -

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(21) Oberlin at (12) Arcadia -

(18) Merryville at (15) Delta Charter -

(7) Elton - *First Round Bye*

(8) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(17) Pitkin at (16) Midland -

(21) Elizabeth at (12) Bell City - 2/25, 6:00 PM

(20) Weston at (13) Singer -

(22) Hathaway at (11) JS Clark -

(4) Lacassine - *First Round Bye*

(6) Fairview - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(16) Johnson Bayou at (1) Calvin - 2/25, 6:00 PM

(14) Starks at (3) Hornbeck -

(10) Atlanta at (7) Evans -

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(9) St. Louis at (8) Ben Franklin - 2/23, 6:30 PM

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

(13) Hanson Memorial at (4) Hamilton Christian - 2/22, 6:30 PM

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

