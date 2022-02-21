LHSAA releases 2022 boys basketball playoff brackets
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2022 boys’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The non-select championships will be held March 7-12 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The select brackets will wrap up Feb. 28-Mar. 5 in Lafayette at the Cajundome.
Southwest Louisiana has three top-five seeds in this year’s bracket in Iowa, Lacassine and Hamilton Christian. In addition, St. Louis, Oakdale, Elton, Grand Lake, Fairview and Evans all earned top-10 seeds.
You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(20) Sulphur at (13) Barbe -
(29) Sam Houston at (4) New Iberia - 2/25, 6:30 PM
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A-
(20) Rayne at (13) Washington-Marion - 2/25, 6:00 PM
(23) LaGrange at (10) Ellender -
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A-
(28) Sci Academy at (5) Iowa -
(21) LCCP at (12) Lutcher -
(22) Caldwell at (11) Westlake -
(18) Jennings at (15) Richwood -
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Class 2A-
(24) Welsh at (9) Jonesboro-Hodge -
(25) Lake Arthur at (8) Oakdale -
(30) Vinton at (3) Rayville -
(31) Pickering at (2) Port Allen -
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A-
(21) Oberlin at (12) Arcadia -
(18) Merryville at (15) Delta Charter -
(7) Elton - *First Round Bye*
(8) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B-
(17) Pitkin at (16) Midland -
(21) Elizabeth at (12) Bell City - 2/25, 6:00 PM
(20) Weston at (13) Singer -
(22) Hathaway at (11) JS Clark -
(4) Lacassine - *First Round Bye*
(6) Fairview - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C-
(16) Johnson Bayou at (1) Calvin - 2/25, 6:00 PM
(14) Starks at (3) Hornbeck -
(10) Atlanta at (7) Evans -
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division I bracket.
Division II-
(9) St. Louis at (8) Ben Franklin - 2/23, 6:30 PM
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division III bracket.
Division IV-
(13) Hanson Memorial at (4) Hamilton Christian - 2/22, 6:30 PM
Click here for the full Division IV bracket.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division V bracket.
