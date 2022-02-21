50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LHSAA releases 2022 boys basketball playoff brackets

MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
By Brady Renard
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2022 boys’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The non-select championships will be held March 7-12 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The select brackets will wrap up Feb. 28-Mar. 5 in Lafayette at the Cajundome.

Southwest Louisiana has three top-five seeds in this year’s bracket in Iowa, Lacassine and Hamilton Christian. In addition, St. Louis, Oakdale, Elton, Grand Lake, Fairview and Evans all earned top-10 seeds.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(20) Sulphur at (13) Barbe -

(29) Sam Houston at (4) New Iberia - 2/25, 6:30 PM

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(20) Rayne at (13) Washington-Marion - 2/25, 6:00 PM

(23) LaGrange at (10) Ellender -

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(28) Sci Academy at (5) Iowa -

(21) LCCP at (12) Lutcher -

(22) Caldwell at (11) Westlake -

(18) Jennings at (15) Richwood -

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(24) Welsh at (9) Jonesboro-Hodge -

(25) Lake Arthur at (8) Oakdale -

(30) Vinton at (3) Rayville -

(31) Pickering at (2) Port Allen -

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(21) Oberlin at (12) Arcadia -

(18) Merryville at (15) Delta Charter -

(7) Elton - *First Round Bye*

(8) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(17) Pitkin at (16) Midland -

(21) Elizabeth at (12) Bell City - 2/25, 6:00 PM

(20) Weston at (13) Singer -

(22) Hathaway at (11) JS Clark -

(4) Lacassine - *First Round Bye*

(6) Fairview - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(16) Johnson Bayou at (1) Calvin - 2/25, 6:00 PM

(14) Starks at (3) Hornbeck -

(10) Atlanta at (7) Evans -

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(9) St. Louis at (8) Ben Franklin - 2/23, 6:30 PM

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

(13) Hanson Memorial at (4) Hamilton Christian - 2/22, 6:30 PM

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Trevor Etienne spotw Sept. 30 #SWLApreps
Trevor Etienne spotw Sept. 30 #SWLApreps
Feb. 18 SWLA Preps Basketball
Feb. 18 #SWLApreps high school basketball and softball final scores
LHSAA girls basketball round 1recap
LHSAA girls basketball playoffs - first round recap
Sports Person of the Week Corey Hyatt #SWLApreps Feb. 17