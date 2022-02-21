50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy week ahead with a few showers and storms possible each day

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a warm and muggy start to our workweek with a few showers around as you head out this morning. Not a lot of additional rain is expected later this morning and afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures warm up into the middle 70s this afternoon. Some fog will be possible tonight along with another cloudy and muggy evening with lows in the 60s. A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s! Our next cold front pushes through late Thursday night into Friday morning, dropping temperatures by the end of the workweek. Parade weather looks good Friday evening although much cooler by then with temperatures in the 40s at sunset!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - February 20, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy week ahead with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - February 20, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice end to the weekend; warmer next week with rain chances back Monday