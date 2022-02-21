FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy week ahead with a few showers and storms possible each day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a warm and muggy start to our workweek with a few showers around as you head out this morning. Not a lot of additional rain is expected later this morning and afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures warm up into the middle 70s this afternoon. Some fog will be possible tonight along with another cloudy and muggy evening with lows in the 60s. A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s! Our next cold front pushes through late Thursday night into Friday morning, dropping temperatures by the end of the workweek. Parade weather looks good Friday evening although much cooler by then with temperatures in the 40s at sunset!

