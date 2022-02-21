No injuries reported after explosion at Marathon refinery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff, the explosion happened around 9 a.m. west of Airline highway and Marathon Avenue.

Officials say they heard the explosion in their offices. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion miles away.

Sheriff Mike Tregre says there are no injuries or casualties at this time. The explosion was contained to the Marathon property, Tregre confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

