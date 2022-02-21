Cowgirls fall to Texas State and No. 1 Oklahoma at Houston Classic

HOUSTON - McNeese softball closed out play in the Houston Classic Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-3 decision to Texas State followed by an 11-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Oklahoma

“If we are a team that is going to play at the end of the year, these are the teams we need to play,” said head coach James Landreneau earlier in the week. “We need to get our players mentally ready to execute and play clean softball. You can’t have an inning where you take a break, you can’t have an at bat where you give up a pitch, you have to capitalize on every opportunity.”

Game 1 vs. Texas State:

McNeese and former Southland Conference foe Texas State (3-2) spent the first three innings exchanging hits and placing runners on bases, but neither team was able to score a run.

A solo home run by Toni Perrin in the top of the fourth inning broke open the game to give the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead. The Bobcats rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-1 lead while taking advantage of a couple of Cowgirl errors.

McNeese threatened with two runs in the top of the sixth off a Crislyne Moreno single up the middle to score Perrin and Adriana Ramirez and pulled the Cowgirls within 5-3. After a scoreless bottom half of the inning for Texas State, McNeese put the tying runs on base with one out, but a double-play by the Bobcats ended the threat and Texas State escaped with the win.

Cowgirl starting pitcher Whitney Tate (1-2) suffered her second loss of the season after giving up all five runs, four earned, on five hits in 4.1 innings. Relievers Shaelyn Sanders and Ashley Vallejo combined to throw 1.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing the Cowgirls an opportunity to get back into the game.

Texas State’s Karsen Pierce (2-1) picked up the win in relief after throwing the final 3.1 innings of two-run, one-hit ball.

Game 2 vs. No.1 Oklahoma:

Oklahoma (8-0) opened the ball game hard and fast with four runs on four hits in the first inning.

Perrin was the only Cowgirl to get on base by pulling a walk and stealing second in the top of the second inning, but a fly ball cut the inning short before she could advance any further.

The Sooners belted four home runs in the game while starting pitcher Hope Trautwein, a transfer from North Texas who was the 2021 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, threw a no-hitter in the five-inning, run-ruled game.

Vallejo was dealt the loss to drop her record to 3-2 on the season.

McNeese will be back home to host The Evangeline Bank and Trust Invitational II Feb. 24-27. The Cowgirls will open the tournament against Sam Houston on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m.

