SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 19, 2022.

Tiffany Nicole Hawthorne, 32, DeQuincy: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; no drivers license on person; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Skyler Russell Sprayberry, 25, El Dorado, Ark.: Probation violation.

Henry Rice Scobee II, 64, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic (3 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV Narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

Mark Anthony Cook II, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

John Adam Reeves, 41, Ragley: Aggravated assault; criminal trespass; direct contempt of court.

Chyna Ameya Ryans, 20, Beaumont, Texas: Out of state detainer (2 charges).

