Lake Charles police hold recruiting event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To become a police officer in Lake Charles, you’re put to the test.

“Physical agility testing including a run, we test core strength with sit ups and then we have an officer rescue that our guys and girls do,” LCPD Sergeant Larry Moss said.

“Once they’ve completed that successfully, we will come back here, pass out all the myriad of paperwork they have to do.”

Then comes an interview and internal training on defensive tactics, firearms and arrest procedures.

“We, like every other business in the area, are looking for qualified applicants; so we’ve advertised, we’ve gone on social media,” Moss said.

Right before the start of the new year, Lake Charles City Council met with a crowd full of representatives from the Lake Charles Police Association, pressing for higher pay along with other city entities. In December, there was a 15 percent vacancy in the police department with 32 positions to fill.

“This group looks really really great,” Moss said. “Our numbers vary. We’ve had as many as 70 to 80 applicants show up. We’ve had as few as 20.”

That’s about how many applicants showed up Saturday morning. Police say frigid temperatures contributed to a low turnout. However, they say those who did show up are a promising bunch.

