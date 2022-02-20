FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer for the next several days with rain chances returning early Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ll see another cool evening and temperatures overnight dropping into the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost early Sunday will give way to warmer afternoon temperatures, topping out in the upper 60s. Despite increasing clouds, rain chances hold off through the day but will be on the return by early Monday. Be prepared for a wet commute Monday morning, with drier weather by afternoon as highs warming up into the 70s. Warm with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front moves through Thursday and drops temperatures by the end of next week.

