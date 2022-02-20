FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers arriving overnight, unsettled pattern for much of the week

Rain returns to the forecast for Monday morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds have arrived for the second half of our weekend, but thankfully that hasn’t stopped temperatures from warming as highs managed to reach the middle to upper 60′s. We will be watching for rain showers to develop as we head into the overnight and through the first half of our Monday, which will kick start an unsettled week of weather ahead.

Make sure to keep the rain gear handy for the upcoming week (KPLC)

If you have plans to head out this evening the weather looks to be just fine with no issues other than some chilly temperatures as well as a dampness to the air as moisture continues to return from the south. With clouds and winds remaining in play it will be a warmer night as lows fall into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by midnight, but we can expect our temperatures to actually warm as we go into Monday morning. Showers become more widespread as we head overnight and thankfully models keep the rain that does fall on the light side, but the better opportunity at seeing rain will be along and north of I-10. As you start your Monday and head off to work and school our temperatures will be in the middle 60′s and we’ll continue to warm through the afternoon despite the fact sunshine will be limited. Highs rebound nicely into the middle 70′s and that will be well above average for this time of year.

Temperatures remain above average for the start of the week (KPLC)

Warm and muggy will be a common theme for this week as things stay unsettled with several disturbances working their way through the area for Tuesday and Wednesday bringing yet more rain chances. For those who may have outdoor plans through the middle of the week the rain chances will remain in the forecast, however they remain on the lower side as most of the heavy rain stays to our north. Temperatures remain steady as well with lower to middle 60′s through the overnight hours with highs rebounding into the middle to upper 70′s through Thursday. Bigger changes will arrive for the second half of the week as a stronger front will be approaching the area bringing showers and storms with colder air arriving just in time for Mardi Gras plans next weekend.

Several disturbances arrive this week with a strong front likely Thursday (KPLC)

Taking a look at next weekend our temperatures will take a tumble for Friday as highs remain in the middle 50′s and that looks to carry over for Saturday as well. With that being said many are thinking about plans involving parades and outdoor plans and our rain chances at the moment look to remain fairly low. That of course could change and will be something we keep a close eye on as we get closer in time. The cooler weather sticks around for the following week before a more typical pattern makes a return. For now keep the rain gear handy through the upcoming week and enjoy the warmer weather.

We could see a quarter to half inch of rain over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

