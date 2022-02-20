50/50 Thursdays
CPPJ jurors to host informative meeting for north Lake Charles residents Monday

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jurors Mike Smith of District 2 and Eddie Lewis of District 3 have announced a community meeting Monday evening for residents of north Lake Charles.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Foundation House, 720 Enterprise Blvd.

The meeting will discuss drainage and infrastructure for Districts 2 and 3 and allow residents to meet the candidates for District A Lake Charles City Council, Smith said.

Sara Judson of the Community Foundation of SWLA will also present an overview of the “Just Imagine SWLA” initiative and how it affects the north Lake Charles area, Smith said.

