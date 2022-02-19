Wildlife and Fisheries to hold crab trap cleanup event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend, efforts will be underway to cleanup some local waterways. Volunteers will be digging out one crab trap at a time.

Many crab traps are left behind by either recreational or commercial fishers. They continue to fill with crabs and other species over time with no one to clean them out. Friday, the west cove portion of the Calcasieu Lake was closed off for clean-up and will remain closed until Feb. 23.

During February and March of each year, legislation allows state-owned lakes and channels to close for several days, giving time for commercial fishers to retrieve their traps.

“We started this program to remove those traps and get them out of the environment,” biology manager, George Melancon said.

Melancon said since they started the program, they’ve retrieved over 50,000 traps. In the Calcasieu basin alone, nearly 500 traps have been recovered.

While these waterways are closed, Wildlife and Fisheries invites volunteers to help pull traps that will then be crushed and properly disposed of.

“Each event that we hold, we get 150 to 200 traps,” Melancon said.

A volunteer event will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 A.M. at the West Cove boat launch. The launch is across the street from Sabine National Wildlife Refuge Admin Building and Visitor Contact Station at 3000 Holly Beach Highway Hackberry, LA 70645. Signing up is not required, but you can pre-register here.

