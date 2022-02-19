SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 18, 2022.

Christopher Wayne Sims, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Dawn Marie Stine, 43, Vinton: Theft from $25,000 or more.

Jason Christopher Thibodeaux, 21, Sulphur: Probation violation.

David Alexander Jennings, 39, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Jason Lamar Cedars, 43, Attempted home invasion.

Justin Lee Guillory, 28, DeQuincy: Computer-aided solicitation of a minor; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; purchase of commercial sexual activity under 18 years of age; federal detainer.

Jaron Paul Cole, 30, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Bobby R Treaster, 46, Lake Charles: Sexual battery; third-degree rape.

Michael James Alfred, 41, Fenton: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Javon Alexander Goodwin, 20, Vinton: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; criminal trespass (2 charges); direct contempt of court.

Jack Andrew Monte II, 31, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; contractors, misapplication of payments prohibited over $1,000; residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; instate detainer.

Robert Anton Campbell, 33, Vinton: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Darien Anthony Bartie, 28, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; no seat belt.

John Paul Manasseh III, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Corey Paul Orgeron, 33, Lake Charles: Vehicle license required; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

