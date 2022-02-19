Ritual Disrobement: The sociology behind the Mardi Gras tradition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An LSU professor has spent years studying what has been coined as “ritual disrobement.”

That term is exactly what you think - flashing for beads in the French Quarter.

LSU sociology professor Dr. Wesley Shrum was one of the authors of the academic journal “Ritual Disrobement at Mardi Gras: Ceremonial Exchange and Moral Order.”

Dr. Shrum has spent the last few decades studying this French Quarter tradition, and says it has more meaning than what you may think.

“It symbolizes the economy of a free market. That’s what’s significant about it,” said Dr. Shrum.

If you’ve seen people “flashing for beads” during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Dr. Shrum says that is actually called ritual disrobement.

“It’s pretty weird stuff, you know, people exposing themselves in public nudity. Wow. You know, and everybody was like, no, we just always do this, this has always been done,” said Dr. Shrum.

Dr. Shrum breaks the ritual down into simple terms - an exchange.

“It states the free market economy where goods and services are exchanged for some currency. In Mardi Gras the currency is beads,” said Dr. Shrum.

The beads are a prominent symbol of the Cajun celebration.

“Instead of dollars and coins, we have beads and they are all different in a sense - denominations, all different values depending on how long and bright and colored and shapely they are. So those are the most significant aspects of beads which make them more or less valuable, and subject to an exchange process,” said Dr. Shrum.

This tradition shows people will do anything to catch beads in the French Quarter.

“We’re here at a big party, the country’s biggest party, and for four days, or however long, we want to participate somehow. Well, there’s no parade going here. How do we interact with strangers?” said Dr. Shrum.

Invented in the 1970′s, Shrum says this is one of the newer Mardi Gras traditions. But it didn’t take long to catch on.

“We call it in sociology, sometimes we call it an instant ritual, or an instant tradition, instant instant, because it’s not really old, it just sort of catches on,” said Dr. Shrum.

Now, Shrum says it’s almost “normal” to see this behavior on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras weekend.

Dr. Shrum has been a professor in the Humanities and Social Sciences college at LSU since 1982, after receiving a PhD from Princeton.

Shrum, alongside fellow LSU professor John Kilburn published the Oxford academic paper on ritual disrobement at Mardi Gras in 1996.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.