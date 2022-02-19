No. 21 LSU run rules No. 7 Oklahoma State; falls to No. 6 Washington

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU softball (5-3) split a pair of games in their first day of the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida. The Tigers upset No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-2) 10-2 in six innings, but in the second game they fell to No. 6 Washington (7-0) 9-4.

In the first game against the Cowgirls junior pitcher Ali Kilponen (3-1) would get the start in the circle for the Tigers and went the full six innings, allowing eight hits, two runs, one earned run, while walking two and striking out two batters.

Oklahoma State would strike first in the bottom of the first inning Brianna Evans got on base after an error by LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants and then Evans would advance to second on a wild pitch, she would later score on a RBI single by Julia Cottrill to make it 1-0.

LSU would finally get things going in the top of the third inning as catcher Cait Calland led off the inning with a deep double to left field that hit the top of the fence. Calland would later score on a Danieca Coffey RBI single to make it 1-1.

Oklahoma State would retake the lead in the bottom of the third inning as Kiley Naomi started things with a single to left field, followed by a single by Evans and a walk to Cheyenne Factor would load the bases. Hayley Busby would hit a single back up the middle that would hit Kilponen allowing Naomi to score to make it 2-1. Kilponen would remain in the game.

However, that would be all for the Cowgirls as the Tigers retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Shelbi Sunseri got things started with a walk and KK Madrey would come in to pinch run for her, Madrey would still second and then advance to third.

Madrey would come in to score on a RBI single from Savannah Stewart to tie the game at 2-2. McKenzie Redoytey and Calland would both walk and then LSU would go up 3-2 on a RBI sac-fly to left field from Jordyn Perkins.

LSU would blow things open in the top of the fifth inning as they scored four runs. Ciara Briggs walked to get things started and then she would reach second on a groundout by Pleasants. Briggs would then reach third on a wild pitch and then she would score on a Georgia Clark safety squeeze to make it 4-2. Then the freshman from Franklin, North Carolina Redoutey would hit her first career home run, a no doubt three-run shot to right field to make it 7-2.

In the top of the sixth inning the Tigers would add three more runs as Sunseri would hit her fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot to left-center to make it 10-2.

In game two against No. 6 Washington junior pitcher Shelby Wickersham (0-2) would get the start in the circle for the Tigers, however she would only last 1.1 innings before being replaced by freshman pitcher Raelin Chaffin. Wickersham allowed five runs, on four hits, with one walk and two strike outs.

In the top of the second inning the Huskies would get things rolling as they scored six runs. Kinsey Fiedler got things started with a single to short stop then Jenn Cummings would reach on a hit-by-pitch. Brooke Nelson would drive a run in on a single to center to make it 1-0, she would advance to second on the throw.

Wickersham, would follow with a walk to Rylee Holtorf then Sami Reynolds would two run single would increase the Washington lead to 3-0. Chaffin would come in to relieve Wickersham and then Baylee Kingler would hit a three-home run to left center to make it 6-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, with the bases loaded and two outs LSU would get on the board on as Coffey drew a walk to score Redoutey from third to make it 6-1. Briggs would strikeout to end the threat for the Tigers.

In the top of the fourth inning the Huskies would add on to their lead as Reynolds hit a two-run homer to left field to score Holtorf to make it 8-1. Washington would add one more run on a RBI triple from Madison Huskey to make it 9-1.

The Tigers would get a run back in the bottom of the inning as Briggs hit a RBI double to left center field to score Sydney Peterson to make it 9-2. LSU would add two more in the bottom of the fifth inning as Redoutey hit a two run single scoring Stewart and Madilyn Giglio to make it 9-4.

LSU is to play two more on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, first against Notre Dame scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and against No. 16 Michigan scheduled for 4 p.m.

