Morris powers McNeese to opening day win over Stony Brook

LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese Cowboys (1-0) opened the 2022 campaign Friday night with a 6-4 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1). Kade Morris played hero as he hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning which would prove to be the difference.

Despite being out-hit 8-4, the Cowboys used clutch hitting, heads-up base running, and a shutdown bullpen effort to secure the victory over preseason All-American pitcher Nick DeGennaro and co. Starting pitcher Bryson Hudgens who had been limited in the off-season gutted out 3.1 innings of two-run ball to keep the Pokes within striking distance. The bullpen pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball and was able to fight their way out of jams as evidenced by the nine base-runners stranded by SBU for the game.

Key Moments:

A double steal in the first inning by Brad Burckel & Julian Gonzales gave the Pokes an early 1-0 lead. Burckel reached base via HBP, and Gonzales reached on an error.

Stony Brook hit RBI singles in the second and third inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Tre’ Obregon III laced an RBI single into right field to score Burckel in the third inning to tie the game at two.

Stony Brook took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning on singles by leadoff hitter Evan Fox and Brett Paulsen.

Christian Vega fanned Paulsen in the bottom of the sixth with two runners to keep the deficit at two.

After knocking DeGennaro out of the game after five, Kade Morris (with two strikes) hit a missile over the right-field wall to give the Cowboys a 5-4 lead.

Morris made a barehanded grab at third base in the top of the seventh inning to back up Brian Shadrick.

Schuyler Thibodaux hit his first career triple to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and would score on Burckel’s sac fly.

“Closer” Cameron Foster pitched a relatively stress-free final two innings to secure the victory. He struck out SBU catcher Shane Paradine swinging on a 3-2 fastball to end the game.

Notes:

The Cowboys improve to 7-2 in home-openers under Hill.

Out of the bullpen, P Christian Vega pitched 2.2 innings of one-run ball to record the win (1-0).

P Cameron Foster recorded the save (1).

Catcher Schuyler Thibodaux hit his first career triple as a Cowboy.

Three players made their Cowboy debuts: 2B Brad Burckel, RF Antonio Gauthier, and P Brian Shadrick. Burckel went 1-2 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Shadrick pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh against the heart of the Seawolves lineup.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.