Morris powers McNeese to opening day win over Stony Brook
LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese Cowboys (1-0) opened the 2022 campaign Friday night with a 6-4 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1). Kade Morris played hero as he hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning which would prove to be the difference.
Despite being out-hit 8-4, the Cowboys used clutch hitting, heads-up base running, and a shutdown bullpen effort to secure the victory over preseason All-American pitcher Nick DeGennaro and co. Starting pitcher Bryson Hudgens who had been limited in the off-season gutted out 3.1 innings of two-run ball to keep the Pokes within striking distance. The bullpen pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball and was able to fight their way out of jams as evidenced by the nine base-runners stranded by SBU for the game.
Key Moments:
- A double steal in the first inning by Brad Burckel & Julian Gonzales gave the Pokes an early 1-0 lead. Burckel reached base via HBP, and Gonzales reached on an error.
- Stony Brook hit RBI singles in the second and third inning to take a 2-1 lead.
- Tre’ Obregon III laced an RBI single into right field to score Burckel in the third inning to tie the game at two.
- Stony Brook took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning on singles by leadoff hitter Evan Fox and Brett Paulsen.
- Christian Vega fanned Paulsen in the bottom of the sixth with two runners to keep the deficit at two.
- After knocking DeGennaro out of the game after five, Kade Morris (with two strikes) hit a missile over the right-field wall to give the Cowboys a 5-4 lead.
- Morris made a barehanded grab at third base in the top of the seventh inning to back up Brian Shadrick.
- Schuyler Thibodaux hit his first career triple to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and would score on Burckel’s sac fly.
- “Closer” Cameron Foster pitched a relatively stress-free final two innings to secure the victory. He struck out SBU catcher Shane Paradine swinging on a 3-2 fastball to end the game.
Notes:
- The Cowboys improve to 7-2 in home-openers under Hill.
- Out of the bullpen, P Christian Vega pitched 2.2 innings of one-run ball to record the win (1-0).
- P Cameron Foster recorded the save (1).
- Catcher Schuyler Thibodaux hit his first career triple as a Cowboy.
- Three players made their Cowboy debuts: 2B Brad Burckel, RF Antonio Gauthier, and P Brian Shadrick. Burckel went 1-2 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Shadrick pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh against the heart of the Seawolves lineup.
