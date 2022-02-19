Louisiana crawfish prices on the rise

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a reason crawfish prices are so high early in the season - the cold.

“We’ve had a harsh winter, we’re still in jackets,” crawfish seller Ashley Soileau said.

The season is just starting though. At JT’s Seafood in Lake Charles, demand skyrockets this time of year with the holiday seasons of Lent and Mardi Gras. Increased demand with limited supply is making crawdads more expensive by the pound, and traps are coming up light.

“Right now it’s a mad dash and we’re just not catching the crawfish,” crawfish catcher Matt Frey said.

Winter weather has contributed to some of the issues, another is a lack of bait.

“Right now, we’re seeing a major shortage in the bait that’s used to catch crawfish and crabs,” Soileau said. “They can’t get as much bait as they need and the prices are going up because of supply and demand as well so that’s kind of filtering down.”

Crawfish sellers want consumers to know they aren’t benefiting from price increases.

“Unfortunately, with everything going on these days, we have to buy it for so much more and we’re still making the same, so it’s not like we’re making a killing or anything,” Soileau said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.