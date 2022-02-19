Hot hitting continues for No. 8 LSU in win over Maine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second straight game the No. 8 LSU Tigers (2-0) continued to hit the ball well against the Maine Black Bears (0-2). The Tigers totaled 17 runs on 17 hits to win their second game of the Jay Johnson era, the win also gave Johnson his first series win as the head coach of the Tigers.

In the first two games of the Johnson era LSU has scored a total of 30 runs on 29 hits including 12 extra base hits, six doubles, two triples, and four home runs.

The Tigers would get things started in the bottom of the first inning as Denham Springs native Cade Doughty hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to take a quick 3-0 lead.

Junior outfielder Gavin Dugas would collect his first hit and RBI of the season with a single left field to score Brayden Jobert to make it 4-0. In the bottom of the second inning Jobert would hit a RBI sac-fly to center field to score Tre’ Morgan to make it 5-0.

In the top of third inning the Black Bears would get on the board on a Jake Rainess RBI single that would score Colby Emmertz to make it 5-1. Jordan Schulefand would follow with a RBI sac-fly to center field to make it 5-2, then Quinn McDaniel would hit an RBI double to score Rainess to trim the lead to three to make it 5-3.

In the bottom of the inning LSU would answer and score two runs to take a 7-3 lead. Tre’ Morgan would hit an RBI sac-fly to left field to score Samford transfer Tyler McManus, who picked up his first hit as a Tiger on a double to begin the inning, to make it 6-3.

Dylan Crews RBI double to right field would score Dugas to make it 7-3. In the bottom of the third inning Jack Merrifield would hit an RBI single to score McManus to give LSU an 8-3 lead.

Maine would pick up two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the LSU lead down to 8-5 as Schulefand hit an RBI double to score Rainess to make it 8-4, Schulefand would later come around to score on a wild pitch to make it 8-5.

However, in the bottom of the inning LSU would explode for five runs to make it 13-5. Doughty would pick up his fourth RBI of the game on a double to score Jacob Berry to make it 9-5. Jobert would continue his hot start to the season and collect his fourth RBI of the season on a two run double down to right field to give LSU an 11-5 lead.

Merrifield would add two more for the Tigers on a two run single to give them an eight run lead. In the top of the sixth inning Joe Bramanti would hit a solo home run for the Black Bears to make it 13-6.

In the bottom of the sixth inning the All-American Berry, would hit his first home run as Tiger, this one a solo shot on a 3-1 count to give LSU a 14-6 lead. Doughty would drive in another run on an RBI ground out to make it 15-6.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Berry would pick up his second home run of the season with a two-run shot to right field to give the Tigers a 17-6 lead.

Maine would pick up two more runs in the top of the eighth inning to make it 17-8, but the Black Bears would ultimately fall short.

The Tigers will look for the first sweep of the season on Sunday, Feb. 20, first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

