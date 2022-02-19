Feb. 18 #SWLApreps high school basketball and softball final scores
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.
Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.
BOYS:
St. Louis 57, LCCP 33
Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30
Iowa 62, Jennings 56
Rayne 58, Washington-Marion 56
GIRLS:
St. Louis 83, De La Salle 46
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.