Feb. 18 #SWLApreps high school basketball and softball final scores

By Zach Nunez
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

BOYS:

St. Louis 57, LCCP 33

Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30

Iowa 62, Jennings 56

Rayne 58, Washington-Marion 56

GIRLS:

St. Louis 83, De La Salle 46

