Faces of Change: Satrica Williams

This month, KPLC is celebrating Black History Month with an exclusive series called “Faces of Change.”

All month long, we’ll be sharing the stories of those making changes - seen and unseen - who live and work right here in our own communities – all while celebrating the past, present and future of Black History in Southwest Louisiana.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While Satrica Williams may wear many hats, nothing beats serving the place she calls home.

Williams has practiced law in Lake Charles for 20 years and is the executive director of All About You Home Healthcare.

“I consider myself as a problem solver,” Williams said. “Growing up as a child, I’ve seen my elders wrap their wrist up because they were afraid to go to the doctor because they were going to get a medical bill that they couldn’t afford.

“This is what I’m here for to do in life – to help those who can’t help themselves. To help those who don’t have the finances to help themselves. To help those that are in need.”

Recalling a time in grade school when she saw a friend being bullied, Williams said she knew from an early age that she wanted to serve others.

“It was back then when I started helping her that I realized this is the way that I want to go,” Williams said. “This is what I want to do, I want to be that person who helps that next person who’s in need, to help solve that problem for that person that can’t really do it for themselves.”

Because of all that has happened in Southwest Louisiana in the past two years, Williams said there a greater need than ever for people to help others in the community.

