SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 17, 2022.

Marcus Ray Young, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Abigail Nicole Carroll, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).

David Dwayne Royster, 34, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; probation violation.

Elias L. Olympiou, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Omar Cruz-Hernandez, 36, Lafayette: Contractor faud under $5,000; contractor faud under $25,000; theft under $25,000; exploration of the infirm; misapplication of payments over $1,000.

Jacqueline Joyce Garlow; 62, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rohaynee Roscott Jones, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Raymond Paul Pappillion, 66, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Derrickca Christina Cobbins, 23, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen firearms.

